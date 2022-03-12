Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,959,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

