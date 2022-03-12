Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.14 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

