Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

