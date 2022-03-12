Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $152.96 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.