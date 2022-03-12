Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Sunlink Health Systems stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Sunlink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.
About Sunlink Health Systems (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlink Health Systems (SSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.