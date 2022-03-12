Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

SDPI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,936. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating ) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Superior Drilling Products worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

