Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.
SDPI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,936. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
