Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

SGC stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market cap of $292.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.