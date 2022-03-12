Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to post sales of $579.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $562.26 million to $607.40 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 352,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $7,104,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $461,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

