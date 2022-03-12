Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Short Interest Update

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,001,300 shares, a growth of 378.8% from the February 13th total of 626,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.9 days.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

Get Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock alerts:

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.