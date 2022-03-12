Swing Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Swing has a market cap of $234,334.57 and $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swing has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.