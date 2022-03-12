Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.71.

SYNH traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,230. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

