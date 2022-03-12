Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.