Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

