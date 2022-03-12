T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.07 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.