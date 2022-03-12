T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW opened at $136.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.06. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

