Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.49. 965,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $166.28. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

