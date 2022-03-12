Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 803,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 244.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,043.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

