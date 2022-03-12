Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $72.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

