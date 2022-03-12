Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMKR stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $19,426,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 533,546 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 940,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 514,442 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 57.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 506,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 499,432 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.