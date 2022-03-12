TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Up 318.7% in February

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 318.7% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

TSPQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,842. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.