TD Securities Cuts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$27.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Wajax has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Wajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

