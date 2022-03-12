TD Securities Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$210.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$222.18.

Shares of CJT opened at C$152.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 57.73. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$182.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

