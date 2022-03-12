TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $10.13 Average PT from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

