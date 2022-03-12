TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 72.3% in February

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCPY opened at $5.51 on Friday. TechnoPro has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

