Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $104.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.93.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.16.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $458,235,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

