Telsey Advisory Group Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KSS. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

