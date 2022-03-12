Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 86,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,032. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.33. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,562,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.