Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

