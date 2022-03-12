Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Market Cap Reaches $76.60 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $76.60 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 707,460,844 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

