Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH) Insider Travis Dillon Acquires 350,000 Shares

Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH – Get Rating) insider Travis Dillon bought 350,000 shares of Terragen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$60,200.00 ($43,941.61).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.94.
About Terragen (Get Rating)
