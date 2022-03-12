Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH) Insider Travis Dillon Acquires 350,000 Shares

Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH – Get Rating) insider Travis Dillon bought 350,000 shares of Terragen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$60,200.00 ($43,941.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.94.

About Terragen

Terragen Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, production, and sales of biological products for agriculture sectors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Great Land, a soil conditioner containing live and naturally occurring bacterial species from the Lactobacillus and Acetobacter genera; and Mylo, a live microbial feed supplement for cattle.

