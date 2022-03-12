Terry W. Lubben Acquires 2,500 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Terry W. Lubben acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $18.81 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 271,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

