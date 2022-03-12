Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the February 13th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRUMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRUMY stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Terumo has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

