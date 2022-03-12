Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $795.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $798.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $927.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $929.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

