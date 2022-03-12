Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 752,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 613,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

