The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.86

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.86 and traded as low as $7.34. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 223,222 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.9531 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
