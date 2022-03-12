The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.86

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.86 and traded as low as $7.34. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 223,222 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.9531 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $18,871,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

