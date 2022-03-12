The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 30.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

