The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $33.10. 1,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,030. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,604,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.