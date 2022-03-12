The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells $380,600.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

