The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00223416 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

