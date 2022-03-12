The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 266.2% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NYSE:GGT remained flat at $$9.16 during midday trading on Friday. 72,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,181. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
