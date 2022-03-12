The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 266.2% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:GGT remained flat at $$9.16 during midday trading on Friday. 72,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,181. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.