The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total value of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.69. 815,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.78. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

