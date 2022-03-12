The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $316.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.56 and its 200-day moving average is $362.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

