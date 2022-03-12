The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%.

The India Fund Profile (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.