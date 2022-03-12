The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Shares of SMG opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $114.98 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

