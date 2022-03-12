TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

TXMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 311,237 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 878,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.