Theta Fuel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.14 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $865.00 million and $42.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00183663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00026382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00359045 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.