Thomas B. West Acquires 3,000 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) COO Thomas B. West purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $17,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NDLS stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $290.68 million, a P/E ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.