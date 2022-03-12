Thomas B. West Acquires 3,000 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) COO Thomas B. West purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $17,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NDLS stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $290.68 million, a P/E ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

