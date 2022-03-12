Thomasville National Bank Buys New Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after buying an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.