Thomasville National Bank Purchases 352 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $219.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.81 and a 200 day moving average of $277.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

