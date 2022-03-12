Thomasville National Bank Sells 139 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,948,000 after buying an additional 956,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.82 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.